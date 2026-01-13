Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a humorous personal anecdote during a high-profile interview with actress Girija Oak as part of the "Sanwad Punekaranshi" event in Pune. Devendra Fadnavis recounted a mischievous incident from his youth where, after suffering through a particularly "terrible" movie, he intentionally pranked his friends by praising it as a cinematic masterpiece. Misled by his recommendation, his friends also watched the film, only to fall for his prank. Speaking during an interaction with actor Girija Oak, Fadnavis also shed light on a wide range of topics, including politics and upcoming BMC and other municipal corporation elections. Praising Pune, Fadnavis said it is not just a city but a tradition of ideas, and its growth must be high-quality, sustainable, and trustworthy. He said people do not want hollow promises, but reliable Metro services, good buses, and a well-planned city. That is the direction in which the government is working. BMC Elections 2026: Devendra Fadnavis Vows Mumbai’s Next Mayor Will Be ‘Marathi and Hindu’.

Girija Oak Devendra Fadnavis Viral Video

