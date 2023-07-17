Emojis have become an integral part of our day-to-day lives with the increasing influence of the internet and social media. World Emoji Day is celebrated each year on July 17 to celebrate the various emojis we use daily. This global celebration addresses the importance of emojis for the expression of emotions. As we celebrate World Emoji Day 2023, netizens share their greetings and wishes for the day on social media. World Emoji Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know the History of the Day That Celebrates Emojis in Modern Communication.

Monday Blues!

Man...got those #MondayBlues 😴 But hey, still here, ready to take on the day! Comment and share your Monday mood with an emoji!😊😩😅 #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/wOHkrWuIlG — TJ Walton (@tjchenenwalton) July 17, 2023

World Emoji Day 2023

Emoji add souls to our messages and helps express our emotions without using words..😍#WorldEmojiDaypic.twitter.com/nBjeI05a0t — 𝐒 𝐰 𝐚 𝐫 𝐚 (@SwaraMSDian) July 17, 2023

World Emoji Day Wishes

Emoji Day!

It's the midnight hour 🕛 down under... which means, it's #WorldEmojiDay in Australia! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/gzajB2k23U — World Emoji Day 📅 (@WorldEmojiDay) July 16, 2023

World Emoji Day 2023 Message

Today is #WorldEmojiDay 1st set of #emojis was created in 1999 by Japanese designer #ShigetakaKurita who wanted to design an attractive interface to convey information in a simple way! The word #emoji comes from Japanese : 絵 (‘e’ picture) 文 (‘mo’write) & 字 (‘ji’character) pic.twitter.com/gO4uZ9kbiJ — Dr. Manish Gupta (@DrManis69957672) July 16, 2023

