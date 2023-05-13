The state of Karnataka will observe a dry day on May 13, 2023. The reason behind the alcohol on this day ban is the assembly election results. The commissioner of police has issued the order of the prohibition to ensure a peaceful election process. The main competition in the election is between the ruling BJP, the Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular). The Assembly polls would decide the electoral roles of 2,615 candidates across parties. Regarding the dry day, you can definitely postpone your weekend plans to the following weeks. Dry Day in Karnataka on May 13, 2023: Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Due to Karnataka Elections Result Day.

Dry Day in Karnataka on May 13:

Dry Day in Karnataka on May 13, 2023: Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Due to Karnataka Elections Result Day#KarnatakaElections #KarnatakaElections2023 #KarnatakaElectionResults2023

