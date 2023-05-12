Most people look to celebrate their weekend with friends and often make some drinking plans. If you live in Karnataka and are making similar plans for the upcoming weekend, then let us tell you that you might have to stock up on some alcohol. May 13 will be a dry day in Karnataka.

Bengaluru is a happening place with several great bars and dining options, where a lot of people visit with families and friends to celebrate the weekend. However, Karnataka has observed a dry day for four days this week because of the State elections. Congress Likely To Sweep Bengaluru With 17 Seats, BJP at Second Place; Check Seat-Wise Details.

Liquor outlets and restaurants serving alcohol were closed from 5 pm on May 8 to midnight on May 10. While the next two days may be the perfect time to stock up on some alcohol as on May 13, dry will be observed from 6 am to midnight. The prohibition order has been issued by the commissioner of police to ensure a peaceful and fair election process. The Karnataka State Election results will be announced on May 13.

On a dry day, the sale, consumption, procurement, and storage of liquor, wine, arrack or any other intoxicant in wholesale or retail outlets is prohibited. All places selling alcohol in Bengaluru and Mangaluru will stay closed. The order is not just in Bengaluru but is also applicable to all districts in the state. There will also be no door delivery of food and liquor. So, this weekend is better to be spent at home. Dry days are meant to facilitate a seamless voting and counting process. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results.

On May 10, Karnataka recorded close to 70% voter turnout during Legislative Assembly Elections. The Assembly polls would decide the electoral roles of 2,615 candidates across parties. The main competition is between the ruling BJP, the Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular). The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly election will be conducted on Saturday, May 13, 2023. So on this day, a dry day will be observed. You can definitely postpone your weekend plans to the next week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2023 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).