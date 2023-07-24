Taste Atlas, an online travel guide on traditional food, recently released its list of '100 Most Iconic Ice-Creams' worldwide. Of the 100 gelaterias listed, five ice cream spots are Indian. The five spots that made it to the list along with their iconic flavours are- Mumbai's Natural Icecream with Tender Coconut as their iconic flavour, Mumbai's Apsara Icecream with Guava flavour, Mumbai’s K. Rustom & Co with their Mango sandwich, Mangaluru's Pabba with Gadbad ice cream, Bengaluru's Corner House with Death by chocolate as their iconic ice-cream flavour. "100 gelaterias you have to visit and 100 flavors you have to try in this lifetime [sic]," Taste Atlas wrote in their Instagram post listing '100 Most Iconic Ice-Creams' around the world. India's Mysore Pak, Kulfi and Kulfi Falooda Among Top-50 Street Food Sweets in the World, Check Rankings of These Indian Desserts.

Check Taste Atlas' Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)