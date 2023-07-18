Taste Atlas, an online travel guide on traditional food, recently released its list of 'Best Street Food Sweets in the World'. Of the 50 street food sweets listed, 3 are Indian, with Mysore pak bagging the 14th position in the list. While Portuguese pastel de nata leads the list of the best street food sweets, India's Kulfi bagged the 18th spot, and Kulfi falooda bagged the 32nd spot on the list. Serabi from Indonesia ranked 3rd on the list, while Dondurma from Turkey ranked 4th. In June, Kozhikode's Paragon restaurant earned the 11th spot on Taste Atlas' list of '150 Most Legendary Restaurants' worldwide. Kozhikode Paragon Ranks 11th in World's 150 Most Legendary Restaurants' List: Which Are the Six Other Indian Restaurants That Bagged a Spot?

Check the Entire List Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

