Every year, April 14 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Tomorrow will be the 132nd birth anniversary celebration of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. To mark the occasion, hundreds and thousands of his followers will visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in order to pay him tribute. Having said that, it must be noted that April 14 is also a dry day due to Ambedkar Jayanti. Alcohol will not be available in public spaces as it is a dry day. From bars and pubs to liquor stores, all stores will remain closed or will not be allowed to serve alcohol tomorrow. Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Advisory for April 14, Check Restrictions and Diversions Around Dadar Chaityabhoomi for 132nd Birth Anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Is Ambedkar Jayanti a Dry Day?

