Mumbai, April 13: The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory in view of the large number of followers visiting Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on the occasion of the 132nd Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. On the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Jayanti, his followers are expected to throng the Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in large numbers to pay their tributes.

The Mumbai police in its advisory have asked commuters to avoid certain routes in and around the Dadar area ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai traffic police shared the advisory and said, "Following traffic regulations will come into effect from 11.00 am on 13th April till 24.00 on 14th April on the mentioned roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar." Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day Celebrating 132nd Birth Anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Ambedkar Jayanti Traffic Advisory

In view of large number of followers visiting Chaityabhoomi on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti (14th April). Following traffic regulations will come into effect from 11.00 am on 13th April till 24.00 on 14th April on the mentioned roads leading towards Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar pic.twitter.com/VEHrxkTQbL — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 12, 2023

The traffic advisory has been issued in order to "prevent danger, obstructions, and inconveniences to the public".

What Does the Ambedkar Jayanti Traffic Advisory Say?

As per the advisory, one-way and certain roads have been closed for vehicular traffic. SK Bole Road will be a "One-way" road from Siddhi Vinayak Junction up to Portugues Church while SVS Road from Siddhi Vinayak Junction to Yes Bank junction will remain closed for all types of vehicular traffic. The advisory also stated that Ranade Road and Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road will be closed to all types of vehicular traffic.

"All heavy vehicles, goods vehicles including tempos (except BEST buses) shall be diverted from Mahim Junction via LJ Road," the advisory read. On the other hand, the Mumbai traffic police have also issued a slew of alternate routes which people can use on April 14 in order to make their travel within the city hassle-free. 18,000 Notebooks Used To Make Babasaheb Ambedkar's Portrait in Mosaic Art Form in Maharashtra Ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti 2023.

Besides, parking arrangements have been made on Senapati Bapat Road, Mahim, Dadar, Kamgar Stadium, India Bulls Center, Jupiter Mill Compound, India Bull Finance Center, Elphinstone, Kohinoor Square, Kohinoor Mill Compound, and Shivaji Park among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).