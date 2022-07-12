Son Ye-Jin announced her pregnancy with husband Hyun Bin recently. Now, the Crash Landing on You star took to Instagram to showcase her impressive cooking skills and no doubt, she's giving proper cooking goals to all the moms-to-be! The Korean actress shared pics of some delectable dishes that she prepared including hamburgers, kimbap, stir-fried anchovy, stewed fish and tortilla pizza. She also revealed that she cherishes most of her pregnancy time by cooking tasty food in the kitchen. Crash Landing on You Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Are Expecting Their First Baby!

Check Out Son Ye Jin's Food Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)