South Korean actress Son Ye Jin marked her second wedding anniversary with Hyun Bin on March 31, sharing adorable photos on Instagram. Fans showered the couple with congratulations, with one commenting, "Absolutely stunning!" Another wrote, "Happy 2nd Anniversary BinJin! Your love story feels like a fairytale come true." Dubbed the 'Wedding of the Century', their 2022 marriage captivated fans, especially after their on-screen romance in Crash Landing on You. Their joy extended with the birth of their son in November that same year, completing their real-life fairy tale. Check out the photos shared by Son Ye Jin below! Son Ye Jin’s Heartwarming Instagram Post Reveals Adorable Twinning Moment With Her and Hyun Bin’s Son; See Their Matching Tattoos!

Son Ye Jin's Instagram Post

