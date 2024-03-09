Crash Landing on You actress Son Ye Jin delighted fans on Instagram by sharing adorable photos of her and her husband Hyun Bin's son, showcasing matching tattoos. Her hand boasted cute caterpillar, tulip, rainbow, and winky face stickers, while her son sported a charming bear, dizzy face, and cat tattoos. The actress radiated joy in their quiet, fun family moments. Fans cherished her openness about motherhood, flooding the post with affectionate comments. Check out her post below! Son Ye-jin Shares Beautiful Unseen Picture with Hubby Hyun Bin As They Celebrates One Year of Wedding Anniversary!

Son Ye Jin's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

