It's another spin around the sun for the Duke of Sussex. Prince Harry is the younger son of King Charles III by his first wife Diana and is the fifth in the line of succession to the British Royal throne. The Prince will celebrate his 38th birthday on Thursday, 15 September 2022. From his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II to his stunning consort Meghan Markle, Harry has been captured doing the cutest things on camera. Let us look back at the sweetest moments of Prince Harry that went viral and received a lot of awe-inspiring comments from the netizens. Prince Harry's Thank You Note At New Zealand: 'From Myself, My Wife And Our Little Bump'.

Watch Cute Moment When Prince Harry's Popcorn Was Stolen By Toddler At Invictus Games:

This Compilation Is A Must Watch!

Prince William & Prince Harry's Precious Brotherly Moments

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Cutest Relationship Moments Captured On Camera

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)