According to fresh research in the United States, there has been a 12.8% increase in cancer cases among youths under 50 between the years 2000 and 2019. This trend is seen both domestically and internationally among young individuals. According to a study published in BMJ Oncology, the incidence of cancer in those under 50 has significantly increased worldwide, with Western Europe, North America, and Australia having the highest rates. Medical professionals and experts are trying to figure out what's causing this trend, and they think lifestyle modifications like eating more processed food, exercising less, and being around contaminants might be part of the problem. Fizzy Drinks, Processed Foods, Breakfast Cereals May Be Linked to Increased Risk of Fatal Cancer: Study.

Cancer Cases in Under-50s Jump by 12.8% Globally, Says Study

JUST IN - Cancer is striking more young people, and doctors are alarmed and baffled — WSJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)