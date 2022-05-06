Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew will not be a part of the Trooping the Colour ceremony where the Queen and her extended family pack onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. "After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those Members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of The Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told correspondents. Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Sues Her Over 2021 Oprah Winfrey Interview.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

BREAKING: Queen bans Harry, Meghan & Andrew from Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping of Colour ceremony during Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Only working royals performing duties for her will attend. Massive snub to the renegade Sussexes and her shamed son. Good decision. 👍 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)