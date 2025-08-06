Meghan Markle gave fans a rare glimpse into her 44th birthday celebration, calling the birthday dinner, one of the “top five meals” of her life. Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex shared a heartfelt message expressing gratitude to her husband, family, friends, and even well-wishers she’s never met. “Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours,” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself smiling as she blows out candles on a flower-adorned cake. The birthday dinner took place at the celebrated Los Angeles restaurant Funke, where Meghan praised chef Evan Funke and his team for delivering an “extraordinary” culinary experience.

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her 44th Birthday!

