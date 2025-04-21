On Sunday, April 20, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, delighted fans with a charming Instagram video capturing a heartwarming moment at her home during the holiday. Set to the upbeat rhythm of Louis Jordan’s ‘Choo Choo Ch’Boogie,’ the clip features Meghan dressed in a flowing white shirtdress, standing at the edge of her driveway. Her face lights up with joy and surprise as a mother duck and her ducklings make their way across the path in a neat little procession. Sharing the adorable scene, Meghan added a festive caption: “Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love… and surprises!” Meghan Markle Trolled With Funny Memes for Her Overuse of Edible Flowers To Garnish Food on Her Latest Netflix Show 'With Love, Meghan'.

Meghan Markle Shares Easter Surprise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)