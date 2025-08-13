The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is back with second season of her cooking show With Love, Meghan on Netflix. The highly-anticipated second season of her lifestyle series is set to premiere on August 26. The show’s trailer drop comes after Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions extended its partnership with the streaming platform through a multi-year deal for multiple projects. Meghan has even revealed the dynamic guest lineup, which includes celebrities, chefs and influencers. The show’s trailer gives fans a look at the diverse range of guests for the upcoming season including, Jose Andres, David Chang, Radhi Devlukia, Heather Dorak, Tan France, Daniel Martin, Samin Nosrat, Jay Shetty, Clare Smyth, Chrissy Teigen and Christina Tosi. ‘With Love, Meghan’ – You Can Love, You Can Hate, but You Can’t Escape Her Massive Viewership She Brings Under Her Belt.

