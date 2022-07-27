Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska was featured on the special digital cover issue of Vogue, where she was seen sitting on marble steps inside a heavily guarded presidential office. Olena wore casual black pants and a white button-down. The lady highlighted "the most horrible months" of her and other Ukrainians' lives since Russia's atrocities in her nation in February. She spoke about her marriage. Her husband, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, also discusses the moving outcomes of wartime on his family. First Lady Jill Biden Featured on the Cover of Vogue's August Edition; Says, Joe Biden Is 'A Calmer President' Than Donald Trump.

Vogue's Latest Digital Cover:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

