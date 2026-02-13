A Valentine’s Day celebration at Narsee Monjee College in Indore turned chaotic after members of Bajrang Dal disrupted the programme and vandalised the venue on Thursday. The incident unfolded inside the campus while students were participating in the event, triggering panic and commotion. Videos from the spot, now circulating widely on social media, show damaged property and tense scenes as the event was brought to an abrupt halt. DCP Zone 1 Krishna Lalchandani confirmed that a Hindu organisation vandalised the venue during the programme. He said students were handed over to their parents, and action would follow based on the college administration’s complaint. The college has formally lodged a complaint with police. Authorities stated that appropriate legal action will be initiated after reviewing the matter. 'You Are a Hindu. Aren't You Ashamed?': Bajrang Dal Leader Stops Blinkit Rider From Delivering Chicken to Customer in Ghaziabad, Allows Delivery After Customer Turns Out To Be Christian (Watch Video).

Bajrang Dal Storms Narsee Monjee College Valentine’s Day Event, Vandalises Venue

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal vandalised Narsee Monjee College, DCP Zone 1, Krishna Lalchandani says, "... A Valentine’s Day programme was taking place when a Hindu organisation vandalised the venue on campus. The students were handed over to their parents, and… pic.twitter.com/sjEdUrRWBt — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

