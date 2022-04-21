A small Jack Russell terrier, named Patron has been going viral amidst the ongoing War crisis for saving the lives of people by sniffing out explosives. The 2-year-old dog, Patron has been working with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) during the invasion and according to officials has helped in sniffing out more than 90 explosives. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has dubbed the surprising helper the 'Mascot of Chernihiv' and internet users have been thanking him. Patron, first came to the limelight when a video of him was tweeted by Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications And Information Security last month. Oldest Living Dog in the World Is TobyKeith, a 21-Year-Old Chihuahua, Confirms Guinness World Records.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

A dog called Patron, who works with SES rescuers in Chernihiv, has helped defuse nearly 90 explosive devices since the beginning of the full-scale invasion 🐶 One day, Patron's story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties. pic.twitter.com/2PpT8p4Yfr — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) March 19, 2022

