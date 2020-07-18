From high school dropout to multi-billionaire, the owner of Virgin Group has an incredible history to get inspired from. He was 16-year-old, when he dropped out of school, after struggling with dyslexia and took an entrepreneurial path and founded Virgin Records. He has since expanded his business into many different sectors. The British business magnate was born on July 18, 1950. He is celebrating his 70th birthday today. It cannot be any better time to share some motivational quotes by the entrepreneur on life, business, and success. If you need any inspiration, keep an ear out for when you hear Branson the next. You will notice a passion in his voice. For now, keep your eyes open and read these quotes by Branson that speaks so many phases of life and success and will surely inspire your entrepreneurial dream.

Like all the entrepreneurs, Branson too, has faced both highs and lows in life. But he kept following his passion and his philanthropic focus has made him sit on his billions of fortune. In June 2020, Forbes listed Branson’s estimated net worth at USD $4.1 billion. Virgin group has more than 400 companies in 30 countries around the world, and it continues to expand. Celebrating his birthday and his goal-oriented nature, here we bring you ten quotes by the British business magnate that will inspire you to follow your passion.

You Don’t Learn to Walk by Following Rules. You Learn by Doing, and by Falling Over.

Business Opportunities Are Like Buses, There’s Always Another One Coming.

Respect Is How to Treat Everyone, Not Just Those You Want to Impress.

Screw It. Let’s Do It.

Happiness Is the Secret Ingredient for Successful Businesses. If You Have a Happy Company It Will Be Invincible.

Listen. Take the Best. Leave the Rest.

If You Spot an Opportunity and Are Really Excited by It, Throw Yourself Into It With Everything You’ve Got.

A Business Has to Be Involving, It Has to Be Fun, and It Has to Exercise Your Creative Instincts.

Do Not Be Embarrassed by Your Failures, Learn From Them and Start Again.

Train People Well Enough so They Can Leave, Treat Them Well Enough so They Don’t Want To.

Aren’t they so meaningful? These quotes prove how and why he became one of the leading businessmen across the world. We wish, the British magnate, a very Happy Birthday. As he continues to grow, we hope that entrepreneur enthusiasts get inspired and make their way out to success.

