An American woman recently had an outburst on a flight leading to a three-hour delay. In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a woman is seen creating a scene on a flight which was ready to take off. The woman is seen walking out of the flight after seeing someone strange and 'unreal' at the back of the flight while the aircraft is full of passengers. The incident happened at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Monday. The outburst caused by the woman led to a three-hour delay in the take-off of the flight. 'Jugaad' On Flight! Woman Wraps Plastic Around Three Economy Seats Inside Plane To Create Her Own First Class Suite, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Women claims she sees someone on the back of American Airlines flight that isn’t “real” pic.twitter.com/45hakDOAUD — Detect Fights 💕 (@detectfights) July 4, 2023

