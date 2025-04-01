Anant Ambani recently showcased his compassion towards animals when encountering a poultry van, he rescued a chicken that had fallen onto the road, carrying it in his hands. The incident occurred during his padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka. In a video shared on social media, he is heard urging his team to purchase all the livestock from the van to save them, saying in Gujarati, "Save this poultry. Purchase it. Give money to its owner." This act of kindness highlights his commitment to animal welfare and has resonated with many. Anant Ambani Birthday 2025: Reliance Industries Director Undertakes 140-km ‘Padyatra’ From Jamnagar to Dwarka To Celebrate His 30th Birthday (Watch Video).

Anant Ambani Stops Poultry Van, Rescues Chicken

