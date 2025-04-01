Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], April 1 (ANI): Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, has begun his spiritual journey (padyatra) from Jamnagar to Dwarka, the revered city of Lord Krishna, ahead of his 30th birthday.

Anant Ambani, known for his devotion and spirituality, has resolved to celebrate his birthday with a darshan of Lord Dwarkadhish in Dwarka. The 140-km journey has entered its fifth day, and it may take him 2-4 days to reach Dwarka.

Speaking to reporters, Anant Ambani stated that he had always remembered Lord Dwarkadhish before commencing any work and that the work was completed without any obstacles.

He said, "The padayatra is from our house in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It has been going on for the last five days, and we will reach Dwarka in another two to four days. My Padyatra is going on. May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us. I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember Lord Dwarkadhish before doing any work. That work will definitely be completed without any obstacle, and when God is present, there is nothing to worry about."

Anant started his journey from Moti Khavdi, Jamnagar and covers 10-12 kilometres every night under his Z+ security and local police protection. He will celebrate his 30th birthday on April 10 with prayers and offerings at the Dwarkadhish Temple.

Apart from spirituality and devotion, Anant is also passionate about wildlife conservation and sustainability. Vantara is a unique rescue and rehabilitation initiative.

Vantara, spearheaded by Anant Ambani, focuses on rescuing and rehabilitating animals while ensuring their well-being in a safe and sustainable environment. The initiative has received appreciation from various quarters for its dedication to wildlife conservation.

On February 27, Vantara was conferred with the prestigious 'Prani Mitra' National Award, India's highest honour in animal welfare, by the Government of India under the 'Corporate' category.

The award recognizes the exceptional contributions of Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT), an organization under Vantara dedicated to the rescue, treatment, and lifelong care of elephants. (ANI)

