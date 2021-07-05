What’s common between Farrukh Javed from Lahore, Pakistan and Paushali Sahu from Mumbai, India? Their choice for the ultimate rain song “Rimjhim Gire Sawan”. A tweet posted by Farrukh whose Twitter bio reads, ‘Accountant by profession… Bathroom singer by heart’ has the two individuals singing this Hindi classic from 1979 Indian movie, Manzil starring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee. And their duet video is winning hearts online.

Watch The Duet Video of India and Pakistan Fans of 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' Song:

Rimjhim Girey Saawan 🎶💕 The forever song of rain. On the other mic is Paushali @dreamzdotcom from Mumbai, India. Have a beautiful Sunday you all. (Please ignore the video quality😅) pic.twitter.com/0mp6nyLebJ — Farrukh Javed (@furrukhjaved) July 4, 2021

Here's How Netizens Reacted:

This Is What Paushali Had To Say

Totally enjoyed singing this with you, my super talented friend from across the border. Lots of love! 🎶💕 — Paushali Sahu (@dreamzdotcom) July 4, 2021

Perfect Combo

The only addition to complete this was- garam garam pakode n chai! Beautiful monsoon number 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Nena (@NeenuPeenu) July 4, 2021

So Simple Yet So Classic

Always a pleasure watching Paushali sing...as much as listening to her voice... it's like honey melting into the ears!!..and of course @furrukhjaved is a perfect combo!! — Farida Najm۔ (@najm_farida) July 4, 2021

Always a Pleasure

Simply, out of the world!..would love to hear many more old classics sung by you, dear Paushali and Farrukh! Stay blessed always! — Vijay P. D'Souza (@VijayPDSouza) July 4, 2021

Expect More Of You Two Please

Maaza aa gaya, my fav song, i listen this song every alternate day, both of u r great, keep singing. — Amit Dey (@AmitDey2310) July 4, 2021

