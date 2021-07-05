What’s common between Farrukh Javed from Lahore, Pakistan and Paushali Sahu from Mumbai, India? Their choice for the ultimate rain song “Rimjhim Gire Sawan”. A tweet posted by Farrukh whose Twitter bio reads, ‘Accountant by profession… Bathroom singer by heart’ has the two individuals singing this Hindi classic from 1979 Indian movie, Manzil starring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee. And their duet video is winning hearts online.

Watch The Duet Video of India and Pakistan Fans of 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' Song:

Here's How Netizens Reacted:

This Is What Paushali Had To Say

Perfect Combo

So Simple Yet So Classic

Always a Pleasure

Expect More Of You Two Please

