What’s the most bizarre thing you’ve ever seen lighting up the night sky? Atlanta residents were left shocked after a drone show displayed a woman twerking mid-handstand high above the city in Georgia. The unusual spectacle took place around 10 PM on Sunday, October 26, captivating onlookers and sparking laughter online. Hundreds of synchronised drones moved in perfect formation to create the unexpected image, turning the skyline into a stage. Video of the show quickly went viral, amassing millions of views across social media platforms. King Kong Climbs the Empire State Building? Fascinating Drone Show Recreates the Iconic Movie Scene Above the Manhattan Skyline in US (Watch Viral Video).

Atlanta Drone Show Displays Woman Twerking Mid-Air (NSFW Content)

Drone show in Atlanta is going VIRAL for showing a woman twerking in the sky 🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/b1AOKERY8H — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 29, 2025

Woman Twerking in the Sky? Drone Show Stuns Atlanta Residents

🔥🚨DEVELOPINg: A woman twerking on a handstand was spotted in the skies of Atlanta Georgia after drones were sent in the air to create this spectacle. pic.twitter.com/0paiSq27qO — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Daily Loud), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

