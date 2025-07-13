The 11-year-old Indonesian boy has danced his way into global stardom, balancing effortlessly on the tip of a racing boat during the traditional Pacu Jalur boat race while grooving with unmatched swagger. Rayyan Arkan Dikha, the sunglass-clad sensation, has become the poster child for what the internet now calls “aura farming”. Talking to the BBC, Dikha said that the viral moves came to him on the spur of the moment. “I came up with the dance myself. It was just spontaneous,” he told BBC Indonesia on Thursday, July 10. Aura Farming Boat Kid Rayyan Arkan Dhika Viral Videos and Funny Memes: Indonesian Boat Racing Kid Gives Iconic Celebratory Move During Traditional Pacu Jalur Boat Race!

Rayyan Arkan Dhika Says Viral Boat Dance ‘Was Just Spontaneous’

11-year-old Rayyan Arkan Dhika, also known as the “Aura Farmer,” reacts to going viral in a BBC interview “I came up with the dance myself. It was just spontaneous. Every time my friends see me, they say, ‘You’re viral.’” pic.twitter.com/fgeYL39IvA — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)