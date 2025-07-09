Unless you have been living under the rocks, you must have come across a common celebratory move inspired by an Indonesian kid dancing on the boat. A centuries-old tradition, the Pacu Jalur has captured global attention when footage of a young boy dancing at the front of a racing boat lit up social media feeds. Now, everyone is recreating his moves during celebratory moments. The Indonesian boat racing kid or kid aura farming on a boat showcases kids dancing, posing and essentially, conducting rowers while standing on the front of the racing boats. The Aura farming boat kid viral videos have also inspired funny memes and jokes that are too good to miss. Yusuf Dikec's 'Hitman' Pose Is Olympics' Victory Stance: See Pictures of Olympians Re-Creating Turkish Shooter's Viral Moment in Paris.

Aura Farming Boat Kid Viral Videos Inspire Funny Memes

Aura Farming Boat Kid Original Video

That Swag Is Unmissable!

Totally!

The OG Aura Farming Kid

The Indonesian Boat Racing Kid Inspires the Iconic Move

Accurate!

Everyone's IG Feed RN!

How Cool Is That?

Aura Boat Kids

LOL

The Accuracy!

Smooth

Iconic Celebratory Move!

