A brawl broke out between two women during Barbie movie screening at a theater in Brazil. The fight allegedly began after a mom allowed her kid to watch YouTube during the movie. A video of the fight that depicts a group of spectators arguing as the Barbie movie's titles roll down the screen in a Brazilian theatre is going viral on social media. A woman abruptly charges up the aisle stairs and shoves another woman hard, sending her tumbling into the chairs behind her. The two women continued to fight, and a man could be seen attempting to separate them, but the altercation quickly ended. Delhi Brawl Video: Man Thrashed With Stick, Woman Pushed Over Parking Dispute in Kailash.

Watch Viral Video Here:

