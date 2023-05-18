A video has surfaced on social media shows a man collapsing on the ground after a swarm of angry bees attacked him in California's Los Angeles. The incident took place late Monday in the Encino locality of LA. The video was shot by a news helicopter that noticed a deadly bee attack in a US neighbourhood. In the video, the man, in a uniform, can be seen walking on the road as bees stung him repeatedly. He tries his best to get rid of the insects, but that does not help him. Finally, the man collapses on the road after enduring thousands of stings. Bee Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Scared of Swarm of Bees, Man Jumps From Third Floor of Hospital in Khandwa, Dies Hours After Becoming Father.

Bee Swarm Attack Viral Video:

