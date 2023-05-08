Mumbai, May 08: In a horrifying incident, a man leaped from the third story of the Khandwa district hospital out of dread of a bee swarm attack and perished instantly. The incident took place just a few hours after the latter’s wife gave birth to a child at the same hospital on Sunday night. The tragedy was reported in the early hours of Monday. The family was in a joyful mood with the birth of a kid, when a fog of sorrow descended upon them following the occurrence.

Sachin Solanki, a native of Rampura village in Singot, Khandwa district, has been identified as the deceased, according to reports. According to family members, Chhaya (Sachin’s wife) was brought to the local hospital by Sachin on Sunday night after experiencing labour pains. Maharashtra: Provoked by Loud DJ Music, Swarm of Bees Attack Wedding Procession in Buldhana, Over 250 Baraatis Injured (Watch Video).

The district hospital's structure is located on the campus of the medical college. The third floor of the district hospital's ceiling was covered with hundreds of bees, according to family members, and they swarmed across the ward and hallway where Sachin and his brother-in-law Rajesh were resting at about 4 am. The passageway then became crowded, like it had been stampeded. According to reports, Sachin leaped from the third story of the hospital to escape the bee assault, but he apparently perished instantly.

After four years of marriage, Sachin and his wife Chhaya welcomed their first child, and were extremely happy. However, the accident not only shocked their kin but the entire town, according to family members.

After Sachin passed away, members of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) called for action against the hospital administration for their carelessness. The accident, according to their argument, would not have occurred if the beehive had been removed. Telangana Shocker: Two Brothers Jump Into Well After Bee Attacks Them in Kothaguda, Elder One Drowns to Death.

While Sachin's family is grieving his passing, hospital administration has stated that he committed suicide as a result of family issues. The event is currently being investigated by the police.

