Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez is dubbed as 'cross boss' for the way she cross-examined Amber Heard who took the stand again as a counter-rebuttal witness on Thursday. It was the last day of the six-week-long Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial where the former couple is suing each other for $50million and $100million dollars respectively. The day saw Amber Heard’s emotional direct examination, however, it was Camille Vasquez’s questions and statements that broke the internet. The lawyer without wasting a minute was at it presenting facts, pieces of evidence and testimonials by other witnesses, both from Team Depp and Team Heard camps. This is how the internet is reacting.

Both sides will be presenting closing arguments on Friday, May 27.

Watch Video of Camille Vasquez Cross-Examining Amber Heard

Snippets from The Cross

The Cross Boss is Here

Ladies and Gentlemen, take notes of Camille Vasquez’s masterpiece of her cross examination #JohnnyDepp #CamilleVasquez pic.twitter.com/vLLQvDUiv8 — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) May 26, 2022

Did She Really Admit??

It Surely Sounded Like

The brilliant Camille Vasquez literally tickled Miss Heard to admitting on her own words “that’s why I wrote the op-ed, coz I’d be speakin’ of that phenomenon, how many people will come out in support of him” there goes your defamation right there#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) May 26, 2022

Role Model for Little Girls Out There

I hope little girls are watching Camille Vasquez and telling their parents they want to be like her. Not even a lawyer. Just a take no prisoners woman who believes in fighting the good fight for the right reasons - and not just for women. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard — Felicity (@barflycopy) May 26, 2022

Mic-Drop Moment

camille vasquez finishing cross just like that was ICONIC. #JusticeForJohnny pic.twitter.com/jdPEQUSOFs — nina🏴‍☠️ (@ninasdepp) May 26, 2022

