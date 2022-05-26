Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez is dubbed as 'cross boss' for the way she cross-examined Amber Heard who took the stand again as a counter-rebuttal witness on Thursday. It was the last day of the six-week-long Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial where the former couple is suing each other for $50million and $100million dollars respectively. The day saw Amber Heard’s emotional direct examination, however, it was Camille Vasquez’s questions and statements that broke the internet. The lawyer without wasting a minute was at it presenting facts, pieces of evidence and testimonials by other witnesses, both from Team Depp and Team Heard camps. This is how the internet is reacting.

Both sides will be presenting closing arguments on Friday, May 27.

Watch Video of Camille Vasquez Cross-Examining Amber Heard

Snippets from The Cross

The Cross Boss is Here

Did She Really Admit??

It Surely Sounded Like

Role Model for Little Girls Out There

Mic-Drop Moment

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)