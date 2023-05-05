Throwing bras and panties by female fans in the audience to show appreciation to their favourite musicians and pop stars during music concerts is a common affair. But the ladies attending Backstreet Boys’ concert in Mumbai were in for a surprise when the members of the American vocal group decided to ‘return the favour.’ Videos from the Mumbai concert show members AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson throwing their underwear in the crowd, and the women actually catch it!

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monique (@backstreetboys_army_austria)

