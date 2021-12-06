A four-feet long cobra gets stuck in a beer can in Madhipur village, Odisha. The distressed reptile entered into the beer can that was left on the roadside in the Puri district but struggled to get its head out. Locals of the area spotted the snake in worrisome situation and called for the wildlife experts immediately. The rescuers helped to freed the snake and their rescue video went viral in no time!

Check Out How The Cobra Stuck in a Beer Can Was Released by the Rescuers:

