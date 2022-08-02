This little fella is the internet’s darling. Time and again, the video of an Atlantic Ghost crab adorably wiping sand from its eyes captures netizens’ attention. In this clip, you can see this little creature adorably wiping sand off its dark black eyes and social media just cannot have enough of it. This is not the first time the ‘crab wiping sand from eyes’ video has gone viral; as a matter of fact, this is the fourth time in the past few months that this cute clip has become a buzzing topic online.

Watch Video of Little Crab Wiping Sand From Eyes:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)