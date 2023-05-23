One surely shouldn't mess around with a crocodile. In a video shared by @earth.reel on Instagram, a crocodile is seen grabbing a man's hand while he is trying to feed him. The man, however, saves his hand in time through quick action. The man's hand looked fine even after the crocodile grabbed it firmly. "Dumb ways to die [sic]," a user commented on the video. Another user wrote, "He's lucky it dint do the death roll [sic]." Warthog Narrowly Escapes Crocodile Attack While Trying To Drink Water, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Bizzare Video Here:

