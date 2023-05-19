Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone showed her appreciation towards Hollywood legend Johnny Depp by liking a video by Variety on Instagram. And this act by the 37-year-old actress has drawn mixed reactions on social media. Johnny Depp is making a return to the movie biz with the Maïwenn-directed French movie Jeanne du Barry, a year after successfully winning the court battle against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard and, in the process proving to the world that he, a man too, was a victim of domestic violence. Johnny received a seven-minute standing ovation for his performance as Louis XV at the ongoing Cannes 2023 or the 76th Cannes Film Festival. A clip capturing Johnny Depp’s heartfelt expressions as he received much appreciation from his peers and fans was shared by Variety. The Indian actress on Instagram liked this video, and it has got everyone talking. Not only Deepika, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara too liked the clip. TW: Amber Heard Tells Johnny Depp ‘Suck My Dick’ in Triggering Video Clip Presented During Her Cross-Examination.

The Internet continues to be divided, with many siding with the Pirates of The Caribbean star after seeing his side of the story. But there also remains a certain section who believes Amber Heard’s allegations against her ex-husband.

Johnny Depp Gets Teary-Eyed As 'Jeanne Du Barry' Receives a Seven-Minute Standing Ovation Following Its Premiere at Cannes 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

Deepika Padukone Likes This Video

Deepika Padukone and Sofía Vergara Likes The Video

Here's How Twitter Reacted to This 'Like' by Deepika!

Deepika Padukone ma'am seem to have liked Johnny Depp's standing ovation picture. Hmm. If Deepika did it, there must be good reason for it. 🙂 — Prakash (@Prakash1049) May 18, 2023

Deepika Padukone supports Johnny Depp??? Amber Heard sweetie I'm so sorry. Some of your fans stan this vile lady. May be they weren't aware of this. https://t.co/Mc4WYzzKNH — Kanika (@KanikaaKan) May 18, 2023

Her fans feminism is only reserved for actors they hate i suppose pic.twitter.com/7uSmn182RL — ā (@safeenafirdausi) May 18, 2023

Deepika padukone is a Johnny depp supporter !!! https://t.co/LTQ8dcaMQR — simron (@simronsg) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)