Actress Amber Heard returned to the stand again for her cross-examination by her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, in the ongoing defamation lawsuit. And it continues to be as explosive as one had anticipated. However, one piece of evidence, a video clip that left everyone feeling triggered, was the Aquaman actress' vile, crude remarks thrown at her former husband during one of their many arguments. One could hear the ex-couple arguing with each other; however, what stood out was Amber Heard's coarse language, in which she taunted Johnny Depp by saying, "Go fucking suck my dick, you fucking coward. I don't want anything to fucking do with you, you think I want that fucking old ass fucking piece of shit?" The 36-year-old actress was also heard calling the Hollywood superstar a 'sellout' and 'joke.' Depp vs Heard Trial: Old Video of Amber Heard Claiming She Donated $7 Million Divorce Money to Charity on Dutch Talk Show Goes Viral WHEN SHE HAS NOT!

Netizens just cannot seem to digest the language heard in the clip, which TBH is triggering, to say the least.

The following video contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences.

Netizens Are Upset and How

Twitterati Are Not Having It

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial “Go fucking suck my dick, you fucking coward. I don’t want anything to fucking do with you, you think I want that fucking old ass fucking piece of shit?” - Amber Heard to Johnny Depp AH (2018) two years after JD left her: pic.twitter.com/XR1dC67HSI — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) May 2, 2022

Not Many Amber Heard Fan Out There

Amber Heard saying suck my dick & this over the top manic laughter is DERANGED & WEIRD HOLY SHIT. It’s also CRINGE AF JFC. I can just imagine her face as she’s saying it. Yuck. #DeppVsHeard #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/DMFfNqVzaY — Easily Bothered. (@CuteCrook) May 17, 2022

This Is Not Good

So right now in the #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard trial, audio is being played of what sounds like a clearly, drunk, &/or high, Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp, his journals, calling him a sell-out, a joke, & more...and multiple times, to, "Suck her dick" — Edward Herrel (@haskell420) May 17, 2022

