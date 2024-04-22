Despite strong warnings from officials, the Delhi Metro has become a hub for fights, disagreements, and brawls. In a recent incident, a woman was observed trying to locate a seat inside a packed Delhi Metro compartment and ended up sitting on a man's lap. The video, which has caused a row on social media, begins with a woman in a black dress talking with other passengers about the unavailability of vacant seats. She asks a young man to give up his seat out of courtesy when no one offers her a seat. After the man refuses to give up his seat, the woman sits on his lap saying, "Humein kya, hum bhi besharam ban jayenge (I will also become shameless)." Further in the clip, a man seated next to them is compelled to stand in order to accommodate her. The bizarre video is currently doing rounds on social media. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Fierce Fight Breaks Out Between Two Commuters Inside Delhi Metro, Clip Goes Viral, Watch.

Woman Forcefully Sits on Man's Lap Inside Packed Delhi Metro Compartment

