A shocking incident unfolded in Delhi's Mohan Garden area, where a drunk woman caused chaos on the road, disrupting the traffic. Videos of the incident went viral on social media on March 8 showing the woman suddenly appearing in front of a moving DTC bus and attempting to push it. The quick reflexes of the driver helped avert a potential disaster, as he immediately stopped the bus. However, the woman's disruptive behavior didn’t end there, another video shows the woman proceeding to lie down on the road with her arms spread out as if blocking traffic. As per reports, police arrived shortly after and managed to clear the road, bringing the situation under control. Delhi: ‘Drunk Woman’ Creates Ruckus, Engages in Heated Argument With ITBP Jawans; Viral Video Surfaces.

Drunk Woman Blocks DTC Bus, Lies on Road in Delhi

देखिए एक महीला ने बीच सड़क फिल्मी स्टाइल में किया हाई-वोल्टेज ड्रामा कभी बस को रोककर उसपर पैर रखती है कभी बीच सड़क लेट जाती है ट्रैफिक रोक देती हैं वाक्या दिल्ली मोहन गार्डन पिलर नम्बर 753 के पास का है pic.twitter.com/FpjRj9WRH3 — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) March 8, 2025

