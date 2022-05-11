Fashion house Balenciaga is selling extra destroyed limited-edition sneakers for $1,850 and social media has many thoughts. The pictures shot by photographer Leopold Duchemin shows severely tattered, and distressed footwear that has gone viral on the internet. As per Balenciaga, the images of the filthy and dirted shoes are simply meant to indicate that its new Paris sneakers “are meant to be worn for a lifetime.” Most Expensive Shoes in the World is of Rs 123 Crore and the Diamond-Studded Gold Shoes Is Up for Sale in Dubai!

Watch The Expensive Destroyed Sneakers Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

