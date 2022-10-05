A video has gone viral on social media where a man dressed up as Lankadhish Ravan can be seen dancing to the song being played in the background. In the video, the man in Ravan's attire shows off his amazing dance moves. Soon, he is joined by a colleague who is dressed up as Surpanakha. Several users shared the video jokingly, saying "Ravan" is dancing as the rains spoiled multiple Ravana Dahan events in UP and Bihar. On the day of Ravan Dahan, people in India burn large effigies of Ravana who is perceived as a representation of evil and oppression. Dussehra 2022: Ravan Dahan Event Spoiled by Rains in Patna, Effigy Falls Down Before Burning (Watch Video).

'Ravan' With His Cool Dance Moves:

Rains Make Ravan Happy:

Hahah:

जोरदार बारिश के चलते आज जलकर मरना कैंसिल.. रावण खुश.... अब तो डांस होगा 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/sKWdbAH62h — Vivek K. Tripathi (@meevkt) October 5, 2022

