We all love a good Christmas makeover, and this particular makeover video is going viral for all the right reasons. A video shared by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Instagram shows him sitting in a vest, shorts and a blonde wig with one side dyed blue and the other red, with even a tiara on top! This makeover was all thanks to his daughters, with Jasmine enthusiastically applying pink blush to his cheeks to match his lipstick and eyeshadow. The internet is loving this video, with millions of views still pouring in. Red One: Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans To Star in Christmas-Themed Film Franchise Helmed by Jumanji Director Jake Kasdan.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gets a Christmas Makeover!

