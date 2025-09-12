A US national shared a video on Instagram claiming that "every worker" he encountered at London's Heathrow Airport was Indian. The US traveller whose Instagram account reads "immi.grateful" also questioned why he could not spot any British staff. Notably, his video triggered a heated debate soon after he claimed that he could not spot a single British employee at the London airport. "I just landed in London. I'm at the airport. And I keep walking around the centre of the airport, where the restaurants are and everything. I don't see any British people working. Not one. Every single one of them are Indian. Every single one of them," he said. Speaking further, the US national clarified that questioning the absence of British staff was not racist. “There are going to be people out there that are going to be like, Oh, this is racist to say. It’s not. It’s absolutely okay to ask the question, how did Britain, the country that literally was the pinnacle of freedom in the West, the country that gave us democracy and free speech, turn into what it is today? Absolutely zero. Zero British people working. And this is absolutely wild to me," he added. The video was shared with an overlay text that read, "No British employees in the entire London airport. Zero." ‘Barely Managed to Escape With My Life’: Indian National Upasana Gill Pleads for Rescue From Nepal, Claims ‘Mob Torched Hotel’ (Watch Video).

US Traveller Questions Absence of British Staff at London Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Immigrateful (@immi.grateful)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

