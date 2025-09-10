A video from Pokhara has surfaced showing Indian national Upasana Gill pleading for help from the Indian government as violent “Gen Z” protests rock Nepal. Gill, who had traveled to host a volleyball league, said protesters torched the hotel where she was staying. “All my luggage, all my belongings, were in my room, and the entire hotel was set on fire. I was in the spa, and people were running behind me with very large sticks, and I barely managed to escape with my life,” she recounted. The student-led protests, triggered by a social media ban, have morphed into a mass movement against alleged corruption, forcing PM KP Sharma Oli to resign after demonstrators stormed government offices and set parliament ablaze. Gill added, “They are not sparing tourists here… with folded hands, I request all of you, please help us.” ‘Nepal Violence Is Heart-Rending’: PM Narendra Modi Issues 1st Statement on Gen Z Stir in Neighbouring Country; Appeals for Stability, Peace and Prosperity.

Indian Woman Stranded in Pokhara Appeals for Rescue Amid Nepal’s Violent ‘Gen Z’ Protests

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prafful Garg (@praffulgarg)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)