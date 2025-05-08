Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, a viral social media post claims that entry at all Indian airports has been banned. However, this claim is false. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that no such directive has been issued by the Indian government. While select airports in northern and north-western regions are temporarily closed for flights due to security concerns, there is no blanket ban on airport entry nationwide. Citizens are advised to rely on official sources for accurate information and avoid sharing unverified claims. Pakistan Destroyed Indian Brigade HQ and Bombed Srinagar Airbase? PIB Fact Check Debunks Multiple Fake Claims Spread by Pakistani Accounts After Operation Sindoor.

PIB Fact Checks Fake News

🛑 Fake News Alert Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India banned#PIBFactCheck: ❌ This claim is #FAKE ✅ Government has taken no such decision pic.twitter.com/MoaUcQqO2d — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)