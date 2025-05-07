With the end of Operation Sindoor, which was carried out on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, several fake claims emerged on social media. The case of the virally shared video by pro-Pakistan handles was a fake claim stating that the Pakistan Air Force struck Srinagar Airbase. It was debunked by PIB Fact Check, which noted that the video in question was old and not from India- it was purportedly from sectarian clashes in 2024 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Additionally, social media posts falsely claimed that Pakistan destroyed an Indian Brigade Headquarters, which PIB Fact Check labelled as fake. Viewers are strongly urged to avoid sharing such unverified information and rely only on official sources like PIB or the Ministry of Defence for accurate updates. Pakistan Shot Down Indian Rafale Fighter Jet Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

