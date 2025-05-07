With the end of Operation Sindoor, which was carried out on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, several fake claims emerged on social media. The case of the virally shared video by pro-Pakistan handles was a fake claim stating that the Pakistan Air Force struck Srinagar Airbase. It was debunked by PIB Fact Check, which noted that the video in question was old and not from India- it was purportedly from sectarian clashes in 2024 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Additionally, social media posts falsely claimed that Pakistan destroyed an Indian Brigade Headquarters, which PIB Fact Check labelled as fake. Viewers are strongly urged to avoid sharing such unverified information and rely only on official sources like PIB or the Ministry of Defence for accurate updates. Pakistan Shot Down Indian Rafale Fighter Jet Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

PIB Fact Check Busts Multiple Fake Claims After Operation Sindoor

In a video shared by several pro-Pakistan handles, it is being falsely claimed that the Pakistan Airforce has targeted Srinagar airbase#PIBFactCheck ❌ The video shared is old and NOT from India. ✅The video is from sectarian clashes that took place in the year 2024, in… pic.twitter.com/vPmMq4IWdE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

Social media posts falsely claims that Pakistan destroyed Indian Brigade Headquarters.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #FAKE ✅ Please avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information. pic.twitter.com/9W5YLjBubp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

