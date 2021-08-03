A message is going viral in which it is stated that the Ministry of Education is providing free laptops to all people to support virtual learning amid the COVID-19 outbreak. PIB Fact Check has termed the viral message fake news.

A message along with a link is claiming that @EduMinOfIndia will provide free laptops to all people to support virtual learning amid the #COVID19 outbreak#PIBFactCheck: ▶️This claim is #FAKE ▶️Don't forward such messages ▶️Never disclose personal information on such websites pic.twitter.com/nNg2Gb7IIl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 3, 2021

