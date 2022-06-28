A message claiming that the Indian government has removed the column for nationality in Indian passports is going viral on social media. The claim is going viral on WhatsApp in hindi which translates to, "Legal Update: Modi government has removed the "Nationality" column from Indian passports. So, make sure not to destroy or lose your old passports." The same claim went viral on social media back in 2021. PIB has debunked the claim and said that there are no reports of government doing away with the nationality column in the passports of the citizens. To sum it up, Indian government did not remove the nationality column from Indian passports.

