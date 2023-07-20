Carry Minati (Ajey Nagar) is one of the most popular YouTubers in India. He is mostly famous for his roast videos. The Flying Beast, Technical Guruji, Sourav Joshi, and Armaan Malik were among the well-known daily vloggers that Ajey roasted in his most recent parody vlogger video. The video went viral immediately. Gaurav stated in an angry tweet that Carry did not ask for his permission before releasing the roast video. He also said that he would post a response to this video at 5:00 pm on July 20. Most Subscribed YouTube Channels in the World: India's T-Series Has Highest Number of Subscribers, Check Where YouTubers MrBeast and PewDiePie Stand on the List.

Watch Roast Video Here:

See Gaurav Taneja’s Reaction to the Roast:

For people asking.. NO @CarryMinati did not ask my permission before making that video. . Jab khud ke “content cycle” pe baat aati hai, to har koi fisal jata hai. . My Reply coming tomorrow (20 July) 5PM. — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) July 19, 2023

